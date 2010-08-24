IBC: VISLINK Connects With Advent, Link, MRC for Remote Coverage

VISLINK is coming to the IBC Show with wireless solutions for remote newsgatehring and event coverage applications.



Advent NewsLite is a portable, IP-enabled SatCom terminal designed for use with current and new lightweight antenna systems. It combines the performance of high bandwidth broadcast contribution feeds with the flexibility of BGAN-type newsgathering.



MRC MobiLink is a new high-capacity radio for outside broadcast and portable microwave applications. These radios combine a split-box design with a broad range of IP and streaming video inputs, H.264 HD Codecs and modulation schemes including DVB-S2 for maximum versatility.



The Link XP1310 is a high-performance H.264-compliant high-definition wireless camera transmitter for the news and entertainment market. When combined with the new Lynx Diversity Receiver it offers a cost-effective, web browser-controlled, rapidly deployable wireless camera solution for both traditional and new media broadcasters.



“VISLINK’s new microwave, satcom and wireless camera products all include advanced IP functionality” added Keigo Yoneda, managing director of AVI-SYS Electronics GmbH, a leading broadcast integrator. “This technology allows broadcasters to extend their file based workflows from the studio to remote field operations; and enables in-field editing, remote control and seamless file transfer.”



NewsLite’s ergonomic design is IATA weight compliant for airport baggage handling and its modular electronics support a broad range of satellite antennas.. The system on display at IBC will introduce a cost-effective “two box” solution lighter than 23 kilograms (51 pounds) when combined with the 1-meter Advent Mantis antenna.



VISLINK will be at IBC Stand 1.A61 in Amsterdam, September 10-14.



