IBC: Vinten Goes Small With New Vision Blue

Vinten is launching the Vision Blue at IBC2010. It’s designed to bring professional performance to the lightest of camcorders and DSLRs equipped for video.



Today, broadcast quality performance can be realized from small lightweight cameras, but to get the best from the camera and encourage creative freedom they need to be matched with an equally high performance support. Vision Blue incorporates features and performance familiar in the Vinten Vision head lineup of support products, with infinitely adjustable, “Perfect Balance” and LF drag technology—functionality previously only available with the Vision 3AS and above.



“At Vinten we recognize that all professional camera operators want the same things: smooth, perfectly balanced movement, fast set-up and security against unwanted movement; and a reliable product that will provide long service,” said Peter Harman, Vinten product manager. “That is true for all our customers, but up until now there has been a gap in the market for a broadcast quality tripod system that can genuinely balance the smaller, lightly accessorised camcorders that are so common today, without any compromise on creativity.



“We were asked for an innovative product to fill this gap, and with the Vision Blue we are not only delivering a genuine Vision product, but believe it will exceed our customers’ expectations,” said Harman.



