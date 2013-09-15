Home News ibc video link page TVTechnology 15 September 2013 The latest product and technology information Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox Most Read Most Shared 1Digital Nirvana Shutting Down Volicon Observer in June 2EEG Video’s Lexi Local, iCap Local to Make NAB Show Debut 3The Long Road to the Ad Game of the Year 4WarnerMedia’s Greenblatt to Keynote NAB Executive Leadership Summit 5Grass Valley Gear Tapped for NEP Europe's Olympic Coverage 1Digital Nirvana Shutting Down Volicon Observer in June 2EEG Video’s Lexi Local, iCap Local to Make NAB Show Debut 3The Long Road to the Ad Game of the Year 4WarnerMedia’s Greenblatt to Keynote NAB Executive Leadership Summit 5Grass Valley Gear Tapped for NEP Europe's Olympic Coverage