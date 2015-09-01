IBC to Examine a ‘Disruptive’ Future

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS— Recent advances in cloud technology and related IP issues along with the increasing use of social media and expanding services delivered via OTT are moving so fast that it’s hard at times to keep track. How will these technologies in this “age of disruption” affect the future of media? According to Michael Crimp, CEO of IBC, that is exactly what the annual IBC Show—Sept. 10–15 at the RAI Exhibition and Conference Center in Amsterdam—will address.

“You could take almost any aspect of our industry, from any corner of the globe, and you would find genuine excitement about the future,” said Crimp, in a recent interview. “The industry is experiencing such a rapid and fundamental period of change and is bringing so many opportunities and challenges with it that many people view IBC 2015 as simply the best place to move forward.”

CAN YOU HAVE UHD WITHOUT IP?

Not surprisingly, 4K/ UHD will be one of the major themes at this year’s show, however Crimp emphasizes that IBC 2015 will also look at UHD combined with other elements, like IP.

“While Ultra HD is one significant theme, you will see it played out at IBC in tandem with the move to IP networking,” he said. “In particular, there will be considerable debate as to whether it is wise to invest in Ultra HD technology for live broadcasting today, or to wait when it is possible in the near future to route these signals over IP.

IBC 2014 logged more than 55,000 attendees, who visited nearly 1,800 exhibitors in 14 halls. “Related to UHD, the IBC ‘Big Screen’ sessions take a thorough examination of high dynamic range for cinema and TV, a technique which many believe offers a considerable enhancement to storytelling,” Crimp continued. “You will also find threaded throughout the exhibition—in conference sessions and at the ‘Hub’—ideas that disrupt storytelling. These include virtual reality, emotion-detecting wearables and second screen apps.” Located in Hall 14, the “Hub” will feature industry demos and presentations focusing on the “content everywhere” concept.

The schedule of keynote speakers features a who’s who of high-profile industry leaders. The conference kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. with “The Future Is Now—Broadcasting in An Age of Challenge” featuring David Butorac, CEO, OSN; Fran Unsworth, director of the BBC World Service Group, Phillip Luff, managing director, U.K. & EMEA operations; and Thomas Riedl, head of global Android TV partnerships for Google. Additional keynotes include “In Conversation With...Chaos and Quantity— The Foundations of Today’s New World Order” with Lord Michael Dobbs, creator and executive producer of “House of Cards” for Netflix, and “Telcos Tune into Broadcasting: How BT is Remaking its Business for the 21st Century,” with Delia Bushell of BT TV.

NEW OFFERINGS

Outside of the panels, attendees can expect a number of new experiences as they roam the 14 halls of the RAI Center. New this year is the “IBC Launch Pad,” in Hall 14, which will feature new technology and exhibitors making their IBC debuts. The “IBC Hackfest” brings together hackers from all over the world for 48 hours to help create solutions and inventions. Hackfest will run Sept. 11–13 in Hall 5.

After a test run at last year’s IBC Show, IBC 2015 will offer “Touch & Connect” to all attendees free of charge. The new service will allow attendees to make appointments, exchange information and engage with IBC content shared through a code on each badge that can be read via an NFC or QR code reader. The information is managed via an online community portal and can be accessed and used year-round.

“IBC is for the industry, by the industry,” said Crimp. “What that means is that we listen to all of our stakeholders, we understand the direction the industry is headed and seek to provide the best forum for networking, education and leadership anywhere.”

For more information, visit www.ibc.org.