IBC: Telecast Featuring 3rd Generation Copperhead



The CopperHead 3000 Series is the newest addition to Telecast Fiber Systems' patented CopperHead family of camera-mountable fibre optic transceivers, providing a single fibre optic link between any professional camera or camcorder and the broadcaster's truck, control room, or "video village" position. At IBC2010, Telecast will introduce the CopperHead 3050 — specifically designed to meet the unique requirements of ENG and SNG. Also making its European debut is the CopperHead 3200, which offers an affordable multicasting solution for a range of HD broadcasting applications. Both systems deliver uncompressed HD video and simultaneously transport bidirectional digital (SDI or HD/SDI) and analogue (NTSC or PAL) video, as well as all two-way camera control, audio, video, data, sync, tally/call, prompter, and intercom signals between the camera and the base station. Also new is the CopperHead 3400, the first CopperHead designed for dual-camera 3-D rigs.



Telecast will unveil a new family of HD/POV links for robotic cameras that deliver the established functionality of the company's original HD/POV solutions, plus the option of Ethernet control, enclosed in small, ruggedized housings.



