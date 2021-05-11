IBC Opens Submissions for IBC 2021 Innovation Awards

LONDON—As IBC 2021 eyes a return to an in-person conference, the annual IBC Innovation Awards are ramping up, with the official call for entries now open. Submissions can be entered between now and June 2; winners will be announced on Sept. 12 at IBC 2021.

The IBC 2021 Innovation Awards will focus on innovations underpinned by collaboration within the content and technology industry, per IBC. There will be three categories for this year’s awards: Content Creation, Content Distribution and Content Everywhere.

“Innovation hinges on the success of collaboration, and this is why the content and technology industry has continued to pioneer new projects and services despite challenging global circumstances,” said Michael Crimp, chief executive of IBC. “Broadcasters, service providers and technology vendors worldwide have transcended the barriers of national lockdowns, restricted travel and social distancing. Coupled with the surge in consumer demand for live and on-demand content, they have accomplished the shared mission to keep TV and video on-air and on our screens.”

In addition to the IBC 2021 Innovation Awards, the IBC Accelerator Project of the Year Award will be presented, a new award that selects the most impressive Accelerator team solution as demonstrated through their Proof of Concept Showcase at IBC 2021.

The International Honor for Excellence will also be presented during the conference.