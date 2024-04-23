IBC Now Accepting Nominations for 2024 Innovation Awards

LONDON— IBC is now accepting nominations for its IBC2024 Innovation Awards, which honor achievements in technological innovation and social impact media & entertainment. This year’s awards bring together under one umbrella IBC’s innovation and social impact awards “to enable a single celebration of different industry advances across five categories.” All parts of the IBC community are invited to put forward entries for projects, program, and initiatives, IBC said.

Deadline is midnight (BST), May 31, 2024. The winners’ ceremony will take place Sunday, Sept. 15 at the RAI Amsterdam during.

The expanded IBC Innovation Awards recognize “the best in collaborative efforts to develop new solutions to real-world technical challenges and to address social and environmental issues,” according to the IBC. The winning entries will be announced at a ceremony, Sunday, Sept. 15 during the IBC Show, Sept. 13-16 at the RAI Amsterdam. The five categories are Content Creation, Content Distribution, Content Everywhere, Social Impact, and Environment & Sustainability.

“The IBC Innovation Awards are an IBC keystone, recognising industry innovations of all types – enabling our community to celebrate together those critical breakthroughs we have made during the past year,” says IBC Innovation Awards Chair of the Judges Fergal Ringrose. “This year’s awards reflect the many ways in which industry pioneers are redefining media – whether through technological or social advances. The expanded awards exemplify IBC efforts to lead innovation, highlighting the spirit of cooperation and creative accomplishments that positively impact the businesses involved and the industry overall.”

The three established technical categories of the IBC Innovation Awards recognize completed projects of any size that have overcome real-world creative, operational, or commercial challenges faced in the M&E industry through solutions demonstrating cooperation between end users and technology partners. The two further categories recognize initiatives and campaigns that are making a difference within the industry in social advancement and equality, and environmental responsibility.

The winners of the 2023 IBC Innovation Awards were: The BBC and partners for the world’s largest pop-up 5G standalone non-public network, using shared spectrum for live broadcast contributions for the Coronation of HM King Charles III (Content Creation); Sky Group for its cloud-native software playout platform enabling origination of linear content TV channels across European territories (Content Distribution); and KAN, which changed the way Israeli audiences watched World Cup Qatar 2022 and Eurovision 2023 with Sport BUFF real-time interactive engagement (Content Everywhere).

The winners of the 2023 IBC Social Impact Awards, now joined with the Innovation Awards, were: RTVE, which used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide local election news coverage of nearly 5,000 small Spanish municipalities; SWI swissinfo.ch, which introduced a data-driven process to evaluate the use of inclusive language in its multilingual digital newsroom; and Iron Mountain Data Centers, which are on the path to using 100% locally sourced clean electricity, 100% of the time, to make their operations carbon free.