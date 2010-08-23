IBC: Microwave Link from Elber



The REBLE310 is the latest microwave link based on the experience of Elber's R&D department. Monodirectional and bidirectional configurations are available, with internal or external branching systems, as well as a relay version with the possibility of asymmetrical configurations regarding frequency range and modulation schemes. An innovative I/O section introduces, besides the standard DVB-ASI interface, a GbE port for IP traffic, very useful for transferring heterogeneous data besides the MPEG-TS. The high flexibility of the REBLE310 series allows a user to use different I/O sections with the possibility of managing heterogeneous data interfaces like PDH/SDH, DVB-ASI and Ethernet traffic.



