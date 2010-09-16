IBC honors award winners

There were smiles all around Sunday, Sept. 12, at the IBC Awards Ceremony as the winners of several prestigious awards were announced, including two special awards honoring recipients for the use of TV technology to improve the environment and pioneering the use of 3-D technology in a broadcast application.

Honored with the special awards were BSkyB for the Sky 3D channel and TV Globo Network in Brazil for its Flutuador floating environmental reporting station used to document the fragile condition of a local river.

Winners of traditional IBC awards categories included



Innovation Award Judges Prize: World Cup in 3-D, ESPN, FIFA, HBS and Sony

Innovation Award Content Creation: Signal distribution at the Red Bull Air Race, Red Bull Air Race

Innovation Award Content Management: Digital migration and archiving, European parliament

Innovation Award Content Delivery: DVB-T2 for terrestrial HD, Freeview

Best Conference Paper: “Does Size Matter? The Impact of Screen Size on 3-D,” NDS

The IBC also recognized Manolo Romero, managing director of Olympic Broadcasting Services, with its International Honor for Excellence.