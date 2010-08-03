IBC: Hamlet Quality Control for Production and Master Control



At IBC Hamlet will launch its new DigiScope DS900, an on-screen quality control instrument for production and master control environments. The DS900 is supplied in a half rack width, 1U, shallow cabinet. Inside it is based on the Hamlet bespoke digital modular test and measurement platform, with space for four internal input modules and a generator module. It is designed for 3Gbps processing and measurement from the ground up, and modules are available for all common analogue and digital standards. Measurements available include the eye pattern for an at-a-glance check on the security of a digital circuit.



Test traces are displayed on any suitable monitor, and the DS900 has DVI and XVGA outputs as standard. On the front of the unit are three touchscreen displays which provide all control functions. The left display allows the user to select one or all of the four available inputs, and the right the tests to be performed. The centre acts as a confidence monitor, allowing the operator to check that the correct signals and tests have been set. The unit can also support four simultaneous tests on each input and display all four inputs at the same time. If required, therefore, the DS900 can show a total of 16 panes on a single screen. Alternatively, when not required for detailed tests it can provide a quad split display of four signals with audio level overlays.



Hamlet will be at stand 10.A24.



