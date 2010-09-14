IBC: Demo Streams 3D Video in 1080p HD



Taking "over-the-top" video to a whole new level, Elemental Technologies, a startup developing massively parallel video processing systems, is showing off what it claims is the world's first live streaming 3D video in 1080p high-definition format at IBC in Amsterdam.



Elemental is working with Microsoft, Level 3 Communications and TVN Group to deliver live 3D content using Microsoft Internet Information Services Smooth Streaming server. Portland, Ore.-based Elemental uses off-the-shelf programmable graphics processing units (GPUs) to provide rapid transcoding or support for adaptive bit-rate distribution.



In the demo, an Elemental Live system is performing multi-bit-rate video encoding for the Microsoft IIS Smooth Streaming architecture on a live 3D TV signal originating from a TVN Group television studio in Hamburg, Germany. Level 3 is providing content delivery to Amsterdam, where the feed will be delivered to the show floor. IBC attendees will then view the live streaming 3D video content on a PC-based Silverlight player powered by an Nvidia 3D active shutter display.



"IIS Smooth Streaming provides a better way to make full HD 3D on the web a reality," Keith Wymbs, Elemental vice president of marketing, said in a statement. "For end users, the quality of the Elemental Live output, combined with the reliability and options available with IIS Smooth Streaming, bring a dramatically improved video viewing experience."



According to Elemental, a single system is handling the encoding for HTTP streaming of live 1920-by-1080 3D content and performs simultaneous encoding of five output streams for multiscreen delivery.



Elemental, founded in 2006, is backed by investors including Walt Disney Co.'s Steamboat Ventures, General Catalyst and Voyager Capital. Customers include ABC News, CBS Interactive and Time Warner Cable's Oceanic division in Hawaii.



-- Broadcasting & Cable



