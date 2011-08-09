IBC Bikers Ride for Children’s Charity



LONDON, U.K.: On Sept. 3, a team of determined broadcast industry riders will depart from the offices of IBC in London and will take up the challenge to cycle 300 miles in 24 hours to the RAI in Amsterdam for IBC 2011, which takes place Sept. 9-13.



The 24-hour cycle-sporting challenge was founded and is being led by Ciaran Doran of Harris Corp., a seasoned veteran of long distance cycling. Ciaran is joined by about a dozen other members of the broadcast industry (including TV Technology-Europe Editor Mark Hallinger) who’ve taken up this considerable challenge.



This will be a gruelling test of will and stamina. The riders will be taking themselves to the limit to raise funds for Vision Charity, the TV industry charity that gives blind and visually impaired children a better chance to succeed in life. The Riders have a fundraising target of £100,000 to support these children.



Ciaran Doran says, “This is a massive challenge, one that refuses to shrink despite the training. The huge distance, cycling at night, more than one ferry and we lose an hour crossing to the continent – the list goes on! We need you, your company and your friends’ help to reach our considerable fundraising target and to support us. Any and all contributions will be gratefully received!”



Donations can be made online through the team JustGiving page or text vibc11 and the amount you want to donate (up to £10) to 70070. Every penny goes to Vision Charity in support of the IBC2IBC ride.



For more information about this event and to follow the riders’ progress as they prepare visit ibc2ibc.org or follow it on Twitter: @ibc2ibc.



