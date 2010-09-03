IBC: 3ality Digital Premiering New Production Rig



Stereoscopic 3D technologies provider 3ality Digital will show off their newest production rig at this year’s IBC. The established TS line offers fully-automated, remotely-aligned performance in lightweight and wireless packages.



The 10kg TS-5 offers as much as its full-sized brethren, precise inter-axial distance and convergence adjustments, fast and accurate setup and matched zooms.



The TS-4 side-by-side and TS-2 beam-slitter rigs are already on the market, and are widely used by leading production companies for use in movies and television.



3ality Digital products will be on display with strategic partners Grass Valley (1.E02, 1.D11) and Ikegami (11.A31).



