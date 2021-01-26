IBC 2021 Opens Accelerator Innovation Program Submission Window

LONDON—IBC is now accepting submissions for the Accelerator Media Innovation Program 2021, which highlights R&D projects that attempt to solve business and technology challenges across the content supply chain. Selected projects will be showcased during IBC Show in the fall.

This call for submissions, or challenges as IBC describes them, begins the program’s development cycle. Challenges are set by “champions,” typically broadcasters, studios and other content providers, who are supported by “co-champions” and project “participants” made up of vendor and solution providers.

Project challenges selected by IBC will go forward to pitch ideas at IBC’s virtual “Kickstart” event in March 2021; additional details on this event will be announced at a later date. After a four to five month development cycle, the winning challenges (an estimated eight to 10) will be presented both physically and virtually during IBC 2021.

Media and entertainment organizations of all sizes can participate in the Accelerator Media Innovation Program.

“The Accelerator program is a managed framework for innovation, introduced by IBC in response to the myriad of disruptive challenges and opportunities of digital transformation, and the need to innovate at speed in today’s fast-changing, dynamic media & entertainment sector,” said Mark Smith, innovation lead and advisor to IBC.

Winning projects in 2020 came from AP, BBC, Olympic Broadcasting Services, Reuters, ViacomCBS and more, and ranged from 5G remote production to IP-based distribution of TV as objects.