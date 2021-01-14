IBC 2021 Issues Call for Technical Papers

LONDON—IBC is now accepting technical paper submissions for the IBC 2021 conference. Technical papers allow for technologists and companies to share their ideas and research to media industry leaders during the annual IBC Show.

Technical paper proposals from the media, entertainment and technology sectors will be accepted. The papers should present original, novel research on solutions to real world problems faced by the international broadcast and digital media industry and are non-commercial.

Among some of the topics that Dr. Paul Entwistle, chair of IBC’s Technical Papers Committee, says could be covered include AI/machine learning, the evolution of virtual and augmented reality, 5G, content security, fake news and sustainability.

“We are genuinely appreciative of the support the industry shows the Technical Papers program and look forward to continuing to showcase authors, whose work sits at the cutting-edge, challenges the norm or shares useful and practical insight,” said Dr. Entwistle.

The Technical Paper submission process is in its initial stage, which calls for 300-word synopses, including an overview of the topic, highlighting unique approaches and key background information. All submission will be reviewed by a panel of professional experts.