IBC 2015 Opens Registration

LONDON – Registration is now open for IBC 2015. Taking place once again in Amsterdam and will take place from Sept. 10-15.

Past conference events like the IBC Content Everywhere Europe, IBC Leaders’ Summit and IBC Rising Stars are set to return. There are also a number of free events available for attendees, including Industry Insight conference sessions, the Future Zone and the IBC Awards Ceremony.

There will also be a wide of variety of keynote speakers and panel discussions, including Fran Unsworth, director of BBC World Services, David Butorac, CEO of OSN and JB Perrette, president of Discovery Networks International.

New features at IBC 2015 include the IBC Launch Pad. Reserved for first time exhibitors, the IBC Launch Pad will spotlight IP-based infrastructure and software tools. IBC2015 is also deploying Touch & Connect technology; free to all visitors, the technology will allow attendees to instantly acquire and exchange contact info and exclusive content.

To register for IBC 2015, visit www.ibc.org/register