IABM NAB Conference Session to Provide Insight From Senior Execs

LAS VEGAS and GLOUCESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND — The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers announced that the organization will present a 2013 NAB Show conference session focusing on the reinvention of the broadcast industry. Senior executives from leading media technology suppliers will discuss timely topics including the industry’s transition from long-established business models to an environment in which end users increasingly demand software-based solutions, elastic provisioning, greater efficiency, and better customer service.



The session begins with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on April 8 in room N234-236 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



The session will be led by John Ive, IABM director of business development and technology, and will feature a panel including Brick Eksten, founder and CEO at Digital Rapids; David Ross, CEO of Ross Video; Louis Hernandez, president and CEO at Avid; and Geir Bryn-Jensen, CEO at Nevion.



