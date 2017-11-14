IABM Awards Lifetime Honorary Membership to John Ive

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND—After a career that has spanned more than 40 years, John Ive—BA, MIET, CEng, Life Fellow SMPTE, RTS Fellow and Silver Medal Holder—is receiving another honor, a Lifetime Honorary IABM Membership.

John Ive

Ive began his broadcasting career at BBC in 1972 and went on to work for U.K. commercial television regulator IBA and Sony Professional Europe, where he would spend 28 years assisting with Sony’s European R&D team. At Sony he headed the European product management team and later was appointed as a director within Sony Professional Europe. Ive also served as an instigator and director of the ProMPEG Forum, as well as working on other standardization activities with SMPTE and EBU.

As an IABM member throughout this career, Ive joined the organization in 2008, eventually serving as the director of technology and strategic insight.

“John Ive has made an enormous, continuous contribution to our industry over more than 40 years and richly deserves this recognition,” said Peter White, IABM CEO, in the announcement. “His energy and drive, combined with his intuitive understanding of our industry and his natural ability to communicate, have also been invaluable in helping to develop IABM into the wide-ranging, authoritative organization that it is today.”

Ive joins past Lifetime Honorary Membership recipients like Alan Brill, Roger Crumpton, Larry Kaplan, Lyle Keys, David MacGregor, Mike Martin, Derek Owen, Peter Owen, John Ross, Martin Salter, Clyde Smith and Roderick Snell.

Ive will be presented with the award during IABM’s annual International Business Conference and Awards on Nov. 30 in London.