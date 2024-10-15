IAB Tech Lab Unveils ADMaP for Public Comment

NEW YORK—IAB Tech Lab, which sets global digital advertising technical standards, has announced the launch of ADMaP (Attribution Data Matching Protocol) for public comment.

ADMaP, built by privacy, measurement and data clean-room experts, allows advertisers and publishers to securely share and measure conversion data without revealing user-specific details.

The protocol leverages Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs), such as Private Set Intersection (PSI) and Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), to ensure privacy and data security, IAB Tech Lab said.

“The shift away from traditional identifiers and associated techniques used for attribution has created an urgent need for new, privacy-forward solutions. Signal loss limits advertisers’ ability to measure campaigns accurately and ultimately impacts publishers revenues,” IAB Tech Lab CEO Anthony Katsur said. “ADMaP is a game-changer, enabling advertisers and publishers to collaborate safely and accurately determine measurement and attribution while fully protecting their audience’s privacy. This isn’t just about compliance—it’s about building trust and setting a new standard for how data can be shared responsibly in our industry for specific purposes.”

The ADMaP protocol employs several privacy-centric steps: identity mapping, attribution computation and report generation. These steps use privacy-enhancing technologies such as secure multiparty computation cryptography and Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) to ensure secure, encrypted, private data handling, enabling publishers to share exposure data and advertisers to share conversion data without the risk of revealing user-specific information. The protocol also enables data clean rooms to provide cryptographically guaranteed features that maintain the integrity and privacy of client data, IAB Lab said.

“To exact change and to solve for measurement and attribution, the industry needs to take bold actions,” said Edik Mitelman, general manager of marketing analytics and attribution platform AppsFlyer. “By bringing together advertisers, publishers and data clean rooms, we’ve collaboratively developed a solution that not only addresses the privacy challenges we face today, but also paves the way for a more secure, transparent and importantly measurable future for digital advertising. This is a critical step, and not a final solution, in aligning privacy-first innovation with the needs of the entire ecosystem.”

IAB Tech Lab is inviting industry stakeholders to review the protocol and submit feedback during a public comment period open through Nov. 14. For more information and to participate, click here .