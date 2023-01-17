IAB Tech Lab Unveils 2023 Priorities

NEW YORK—IAB Tech Lab, the global digital advertising technical standard-setting body, has laid out its key priorities and roadmap for 2023, with a product roadmap that includes consumer privacy, addressability and privacy enhancing technologies (PETs), advanced TV, ad supply chain, and cross-media measurement.

"We are heading into a transformative year for the digital advertising sector where interoperability, transparency, and scalability will be imperative," said Anthony Katsur, CEO of IAB Tech Lab. "Tech Lab has a critical responsibility to ensure that the industry works together to tackle these issues head-on. These priorities ensure that buyers and sellers can effectively work together to reach consumers efficiently, placing privacy and sustainability at the forefront."

More specifically, the group said its priorities in each of the five areas were: