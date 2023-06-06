IAB Tech Lab Officially Launches Group to Develop TV Ad Technical Standards

NEW YORK—The IAB Tech Lab has formally launched its Advanced TV Commit Group and announced the inaugural members who will be involved in the group’s push to develop technology frameworks, technical standards, and market strategy that will make every TV environment addressable.

"What distinguishes the Advanced TV Commit Group from other initiatives is its comprehensive and collaborative approach to addressable TV advertising," said Anthony Katsur, CEO of IAB Tech Lab. "The Advanced TV Commit Group aims to partner with various initiatives across the industry, bringing together all stakeholders to establish a portfolio of solutions. We are focused on developing technical framework(s) that ensures holistic reconciliation, a unified measurement framework, and consistent ad experiences across digital video and TV environments. This includes traditional linear environments like cable, satellite, and over-the-air broadcast, as well as emerging IP-enabled TV platforms, more commonly known as CTV."

Inaugural members include:

Extreme Reach

Paramount

EW Scripps

NBCUniversal

GroupM

VAB

Warner Bros. Discovery

Xperi

Publica

Nielsen

Several other members are pending and expected to join the Commit Group shortly, the IAB said.

The Advanced TV initiative was launched in response to the rapid evolution of how consumers view video content and the increasingly blurred lines between Connected TV (CTV) and linear TV. The initiative aims to achieve the following objectives across all TV environments:

Interoperability for frame-accurate ad delivery and ad break management to ensure consistent cross-platform ad break and ad slots signaling.

Universal addressability and reconciliation for audience measurement across all screens.

Complete cross-environment audit for advertising campaign delivery.

Ad measurement for delivery and client-side viewability verification on the TV.

Omni channel sales management for programmatic buying and selling of upfronts and spot buys.

More information on IAB Tech Lab and its Advanced TV initiative, is available here.