HXI Goes to Harvard



Renaissance Electronics Corporation/HXI recently announced the relocation of HXI to the company’s corporate headquarters in Harvard, MA.



The millimeter wave solutions provider offers a portfolio of single function MMW components, MMW sub-system design and integration services as well as Gigalink 60GHz and E-Band radio links. HXI serves military, industrial, research and commercial markets.



HXI’s full address is 12 Lancaster County Rd, Harvard, MA 01451, the phone number is 978-772-7774. Web and e-mail addresses remain the same.



