Hungary's state broadcaster selects Miranda's infrastructure, monitoring, branding equipment for new HQ

Magyar Televízió, Hungary’s state broadcaster, has installed Miranda Technologies’ infrastructure, monitoring and branding equipment at its new TV headquarters on the outskirts of Budapest. The new facility consists of six studios, editorial premises and offices across a 55,000sq-m lot.

At the heart of Magyar’s new broadcast operation is Miranda’s Densité signal-processing equipment. Ten Densité frames house 200 signal-processing modules altogether, including a large number of up/down/crossconverters and digital amplifiers.

Four Miranda Kaleido-X multiviewers are used to monitor Magyar’s four TV channels using eight 46in LCD screens. The multiviewer system provides sophisticated alarm capabilities, including video, audio and metadata (including Dolby E) alarms.

Another eight Kaleido-X16 multiviewers are used to drive 28 monitoring displays across multiple rooms, including the newsroom, transcription and archive areas, and a virtual studio. The ultra-quiet, 1RU Kaleido-X16 multiviewer features 16 video inputs, two multiviewer outputs and an integrated 16 x 2 router.

Channel branding for Magyar’s four channels is performed by four Imagestore 750 HD/SD master control and channel-branding processors, which offer four keying layers, dual DVEs and advanced audio processing. The processors are controlled via automation and manually using the PresStation master control panel.