Hulu Adds Nearly 4,000 New Episodes In Discovery Deal

NEW YORK and SANTA MONICA-- Hulu recently announced a deal with Discovery Inc. to increase its live programming and streaming options. The deal gives Hulu with Live TV more than 60 live channels and Hulu's streaming library nearly 4,000 episodes of Discovery shows, making it the largest in the U.S. across internet-connected living room and mobile devices, according to the company.

For the first time, shows like “Deadliest Catch,” “MythBusters,” and “Property Brothers” will stream outside of Discovery’s network. The agreement also gives Hulu live television offerings from Discovery Channel, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Velocity network (formerly Motor Trend) and Animal Planet, available in early December. HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel, also owned by Discovery, are already available on Hulu.

Hulu also has a licensing agreement with Oprah Winfrey’s OWN channel, part of the Discovery Networks family, to air four of its most popular shows. This includes past episodes of “Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots,” “If Loving You is Wrong,” “The Paynes” and “Love Thy Neighbor,” which will all stream for the first time.

“At Discovery, we are committed to bringing our portfolio of high-quality, safe family friendly brands and content to viewers across every screen, service and device around the world,” said Eric Phillips, president of affiliate distribution at Discovery. “Our new agreement with Hulu affirms the strength of our brands and their value to viewers in a marketplace with an increasing array of options.”