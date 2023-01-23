HPA Unveils First-Day Program For Tech Retreat
The program for Monday, Feb. 20, includes discussions of AI in media and sports production tech
LOS ANGELES—Speakers from Netflix, Vitrina Aim, Warner Bros, and Discovery are among the industry experts scheduled to present during Monday’s TR-X at the HPA Tech Retreat, Feb. 20-23, in Rancho Mirage, Calif, HPA said today.
Mark Chiolis, director of business development at Mobile TV Group, and Craig German, CEO of Crafty Apes, are chairing Monday’s TR-X at the HPA Retreat. Other speakers from ESPN, Amazon and several academic institutions and industry organizations are due to present. Jeff Rosica, CEO of Avid, will deliver a keynote.
The day will open with six HPA Young Entertainment Professions onstage to participate in a discussion of the challenges they face as well as the opportunities and thought they have about the future.
Other scheduled presentations include:
- Designing and Implementing AI and Immersive Experiences (AR/MxR/VR) Successfully into Media & Entertainment, Dr. Khizer Khaderi.
- The Future of Production, from the Creative Perspective, Mitch Dubin, SOC; Mark Lanza, MPSE; Paul Debevec, Netflix; Shannon Baker Davis, ACE. The session will be moderated by Mark Chiolis.
- People and AI/ML – How Machines Will Help Connect Us Together, Atul Phadnis, Vitrina AI.
- The Talent Deficit in Today’s Market, Melinda Wright, MTVG; Todd Bowen, BYU; Angeline Buenaventura. Kari Grubin, HPA board member, will moderate.
- The People vs. AI and ML – Positioning Yourself to Succeed, Yves Bergquist, USC-ETC.
- The Future Role of Institutional Organizations – Maintaining Relevance for Your Members, Joyce Cataldo, HPA; Michael Crimp, IBC; Jason Dachman, Sports Video Group; David Grindle, SMPTE; Stan Moote, IABM; Kristin Petrovich, Creatasphere and SOC; Eric Trabb, NAB. Renard Jenkins, Warner Bros., Discovery and SMPTE will moderate.
- The Future of Live Sports, from the Technical, Creative and Executive Viewpoint, Eddie Okuna, ESPN; J.P. Palmer, Amazon. Jason Dachman, Sports Video Group, will moderate.
More information is available online.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
