HPA Unveils First-Day Program For Tech Retreat

LOS ANGELES—Speakers from Netflix, Vitrina Aim, Warner Bros, and Discovery are among the industry experts scheduled to present during Monday’s TR-X at the HPA Tech Retreat, Feb. 20-23, in Rancho Mirage, Calif, HPA said today.

Mark Chiolis, director of business development at Mobile TV Group, and Craig German, CEO of Crafty Apes, are chairing Monday’s TR-X at the HPA Retreat. Other speakers from ESPN, Amazon and several academic institutions and industry organizations are due to present. Jeff Rosica, CEO of Avid, will deliver a keynote.

The day will open with six HPA Young Entertainment Professions onstage to participate in a discussion of the challenges they face as well as the opportunities and thought they have about the future.

Other scheduled presentations include:

Designing and Implementing AI and Immersive Experiences (AR/MxR/VR) Successfully into Media & Entertainment, Dr. Khizer Khaderi.

The Future of Production, from the Creative Perspective, Mitch Dubin, SOC; Mark Lanza, MPSE; Paul Debevec, Netflix; Shannon Baker Davis, ACE. The session will be moderated by Mark Chiolis.

People and AI/ML – How Machines Will Help Connect Us Together, Atul Phadnis, Vitrina AI.

The Talent Deficit in Today’s Market, Melinda Wright, MTVG; Todd Bowen, BYU; Angeline Buenaventura. Kari Grubin, HPA board member, will moderate.

The People vs. AI and ML – Positioning Yourself to Succeed, Yves Bergquist, USC-ETC.

The Future Role of Institutional Organizations – Maintaining Relevance for Your Members, Joyce Cataldo, HPA; Michael Crimp, IBC; Jason Dachman, Sports Video Group; David Grindle, SMPTE; Stan Moote, IABM; Kristin Petrovich, Creatasphere and SOC; Eric Trabb, NAB. Renard Jenkins, Warner Bros., Discovery and SMPTE will moderate.

The Future of Live Sports, from the Technical, Creative and Executive Viewpoint, Eddie Okuna, ESPN; J.P. Palmer, Amazon. Jason Dachman, Sports Video Group, will moderate.