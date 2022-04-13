HPA Engineering Excellence Call for Submissions Opens

BURBANK, Calif.—HPA has announced that the call for entries is now open for the HPA Engineering Excellence Award, which recognizes the companies and individuals who have created breakthrough technologies in media, content production, finishing, distribution, and archive.

The 2022 submission period runs from April 13 to June 24. Judging will again take place online, in July.

2021 HPA Engineering Excellence Award recipients were ArchPlatform by ArchPlatform Technologies, OpenColorIO v2 by AutoDesk, Nuke by Foundry, and NearTime by Mo-Sys Engineering.

“I look forward to the opening of the call for entries every year because that’s when we hear what our community has been working on,” said Joachim Zell, chair of the HPA Engineering Excellence Award Committee and HPA Board member. “The ingenuity of the brilliant people in our industry is endless, and every year there is an exciting balance between submissions from familiar faces and faces that are new on the scene. I can’t wait to hear from the people working at the vanguard.”

As in previous years, entrants will engage in a two-step process: submission of written elements and a brief pre-recorded presentation, followed by a live, virtual Q&A with a blue-ribbon panel of judges.

Seth Hallen, president of HPA, added that “it is exhilarating to witness the prodigious talent at work in our industry, taking us ever closer to the perfect realization of creative vision. I can’t wait to applaud the Engineering Excellence award winners and, as always, reflect on the new possibilities opened up by their work. It’s here we learn about and explore the future.”

Annual HPA Awards Gala will return to the Hollywood Legion on November 17, after a sold-out in-person celebration in 2021. The recipients of the Engineering Excellence Award will be announced in advance, and the awards will be presented during the live gala. Detailed information about the creative categories, which will be opening soon, is forthcoming.

The HPA Awards take place thanks to the generosity of sponsors, including Diamond Title Sponsor Blackmagic Design.

For information about sponsoring the HPA Awards, please contact Joyce Cataldo at jcataldo@hpaonline.com .