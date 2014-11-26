HPA Demo Room Early Deadline Extended

HOLLYWOOD—The deadline for getting a spot on the HPA Tech Retreat Demo Room floor has been extended to Dec. 5, 2014. Here’s a bit of what HPA has to say about its demo room: “HPA invites individuals and companies to share new and innovative technology with the participants of the HPA Tech Retreat in the spirit of technological collaboration. In this same spirit, it is important for participants to understand that while the Demo Room offers an opportunity to display and demonstrate technology, it is not a trade show.



Applications are due by close of business Friday, Dec. 5. HPA will continue taking applications after this date as space allows, with a 15 percent increase in fee. More information is available at the event website.