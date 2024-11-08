HPA Announces Awards Winners

LOS ANGELES—The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) held its annual awards ceremony at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre Nov. 7, honoring trailblazing talent in the post production industry, celebrating standout achievements in color grading, sound, editing, restoration, and visual effects across theatrical features, commercials, and episodics.

The HPA’s Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation honored “Taylor Swift—The Eras Tour.”

“This prestigious recognition celebrates the profound impact on both live and filmed entertainment that defined ‘The Eras Tour,’ underscoring its exceptional impact on audiences and the industry,” the association said. The jury said: “Celebrated as the cultural phenomenon of 2023, ‘Taylor Swift—The Eras Tour’ set new records in box office sales, tour revenues, and attendance. The tour showcased exceptional artistry and innovation, making a profound impact on both live and filmed entertainment.”

This year, FotoKem was awarded the prestigious Charles S. Swartz Award for its role in supporting filmmakers, studios, cinematographers and artists across diverse film and media landscapes. Also celebrated were the previously announced recipients of the esteemed Engineering Excellence awards, recognizing the cutting-edge technology that fuels creative breakthroughs in post production.

A list of all nominees is available here.

The winners of the 2024 HPA Awards Creative Categories are:

Outstanding Color Grading—Live Action Theatrical Feature

(Sponsored by Blackmagic Design)

“Dune: Part Two”

David Cole/FotoKem

Outstanding Color Grading—Animated Theatrical Feature

(Sponsored by Blackmagic Design)

“Inside Out 2”

Mark Dinicola/Pixar Animation Studios

Outstanding Color Grading—Live Action Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature

(Sponsored by Blackmagic Design)

“Time Bandits—Kevin Haddock”

Damian McDonnell/The Rebel Fleet

Outstanding Color Grading—Animated Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature

(Sponsored by Blackmagic Design)

“Leo”

Keiran Lee/Feature Animation at Netflix

Outstanding Color Grading—Documentary

Sponsored by Blackmagic Design

“Trilogy: New Wave”

Alastor Pan Arnold/FotoKem

Outstanding Color Grading – Commercial

Sponsored by Blackmagic Design

Air Canada – “Ticket to Dream”

Wade Odlum/Alter Ego



Outstanding Editing—Theatrical Feature

“The Holdovers”

Kevin Tent, ACE

Outstanding Editing—Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature (30 Minutes and Under)

“Hacks—Better Late”

Rob Paglia

Outstanding Editing—Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature (Over 30 Minutes)

“Ahsoka—Part Six: Far, Far Away”

James D. Wilcox, ACE

“House of the Dragon – The Red Dragon and the Gold”

Katie Weiland, ACE

Outstanding Editing—Documentary

“Ren Faire – Daddy's Dyin,’ Who’s Got The Will?”

Max Allman, Nicholas Nazmi

Outstanding Sound—Theatrical Feature

“Dune: Part Two”

Richard King, Dave Whitehead, Martin Kwok, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Andrew Bock/Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services

Outstanding Sound—Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature

“No One Will Save You”

Will Files, Chris Terhune, Ailene Roberts, James Miller, Matt "Smokey" Cloud/Pacific Standard Sound

Outstanding Sound—Documentary

“Porcelain War”

Robert Mackenzie, Sam Hayward, Jared Dwyer, Andrew Miller, Alex Francis, Karina Rezhevska/RMS

Outstanding Visual Effects—Live Action Feature

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

Erik Winquist, Danielle Immerman, Stephen Unterfranz, Phillip Leonhardt, Sean Noel Walker/Wētā FX

Outstanding Visual Effects—Animated Feature

“Ultraman: Rising”

Hayden Jones, Stefan Drury, Sean M. Murphy, Mathieu Vig, Kyle Winkelman/Industrial Light & Magic

Outstanding Visual Effects—Live Action Episode or Series Season

“House of the Dragon—The Red Dragon and the Gold”

Sven Martin, Fausto Tejeda, Mark Spindler, Matt Perrin, James Thompson // Pixomondo

Outstanding Visual Effects—Animated Episode or Series Season

“X-Men ’97—Season 1”

Chris Graf, Dan McNaughton, Husain Untoro, Quentin Cordonnier, Andrew Stadler // Marvel Animation Studios

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects—Episode or Series Season

“All The Light We Cannot See—Season 1”

Laurens Ehrmann, Harry Bardak, Elisa Perez, Julien Martins // The Yard VFX

Outstanding Achievement in Restoration

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1937)

Disney

As previously announced, winners of the coveted Engineering Excellence Award include Adobe (Enhance Speech in Premiere Pro), Disguise and Cuebric (AI-Driven 2.5D Workflow), and Evercast (Evercast for Apple Vision Pro).

Sponsors for the HPA Awards include Blackmagic Design, Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services Worldwide, Deluxe, Fotokem, Kodak, Pixelogic, Avid, Colorist Society, Compton and Company, Sohonet, Tech Align Group, Veritone and Dolby.

HPA said it “extends gratitude to its industry partners, including the American Society of Cinematographers, American Cinema Editors, and Cinema Audio Society for their collaboration on craft categories, as well as its judging facility hosts FotoKem, Pixelogic and Deluxe Digital Cinema.”