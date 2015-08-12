Canon, Dolby, Sony Named HPA Engineering Excellence Award Winners

LOS ANGELES – The Hollywood Post Alliance has announced the winners of the 2015 HPA Engineering Excellence Awards. The award spotlights companies and individuals for outstanding technical and creative ingenuity that provides services for the professional media content industry.

The 2015 winners are:

Canon, 4K Cine Zoom Lens

Dolby Laboratories, Dolby Vision Projector

Panasonic, 4K Camera Imagers

Quantel, Pablo Rio 8K

Sony Electronics, BVMX300 Monitor

Colorfront will receive an Honorable Mention citation for its Interactive HFR Frame-Blending

In addition, the HPA will also recognize excellence in 12 craft categories, including color grading, editing, sound, and visual effects. The HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation will be announced shortly. As previously announced, Leon Silverman is the 2015 recipient of the HPA Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 10th annual HPA Awards will be handed out during the HPA Awards gala on Nov. 12 at the Skirball Center in Los Angeles.