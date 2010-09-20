Hollywood Post Alliance Announces Judges Award Winners

LOS ANGELES: Four technology companies will be honored with a special HPA Judges Award at the Hollywood Post Alliance gathering Nov. 11 in Los Angeles. The companies will be recognized for inventiveness and execution of concept. FotoKem, Gradient Effects, Light Iron Digital and Reliance MediaWorks, were selected for the Creativity and Innovation in Post Production after a recent judging session by a blue-ribbon panel. The award was developed to recognize innovative thinking in the areas of new tools, workflows and ideas that enhance the post production process from a technical, creative or efficiency perspective.



FotoKem was recognized for nextLAB Mobile. nextLAB was created with proprietary software combined with commodity hardware to yield an advanced toolset for file-based post production, from safe ingest of camera original media, audio sync, archive, color and lut application, through transcode.



Reliance MediaWorks received recognition for Custom Image Processing, an advanced software applications for higher quality image results. Recent titles include “Avatar,” “The Social Network,” and “Fantasia.”



Gradient Effects won for GLoW. Co-founders Olcun Tan and Thomas Tannenberger created GLoW--Gradient Location-Optimized Workflow--as a 2D or stereoscopic 3D previsualization and nonlinear production system. GLoW consists of a proprietary software plug-in and related workflow that features applications for cinematographers, directors, production designers and producers.



Light Iron Digital won for Outpost and Lightstream. Outpost consists of hardware, software, and storage that enables operators to verify footage, create back-ups, render one-light dailies, and transcode footage for editorial. Lightstream is a Light Irons proprietary tool for distributing dailies to mobile devices, including iPad, iPhone, and Droid.