Hitachi to unveil four new HD cameras

Hitachi Kokusai Electric America will introduce four new HD cameras at the 2011 NAB Show.

Three of its new cameras, the SK-HD2200 studio-body camera, SK-HD1200 handheld companion and DK-HD200 POV box camera, are based on 3Gb/s technology. The fourth new camera, model SK-HD2000, is a studio-body camera companion to the SK-HD1000.

The primary design concept of the cameras is full compliance with the SMPTE 424M standard. Hitachi cameras employ 1080/60p native-scan Ultra-Advanced 2/3in Interline (UAIT) CCDs that ensures accurate color reproduction and the highest picture detail.

The new UAIT CCDs deliver high exposure latitude and accurate depth-of-modulation curves. Users can select how to employ the advanced processing by selecting 1080/60p or 1080/60i operation. The digital fiber transmission system can be used with a single 3Gb/s camera or with two 1080i cameras.

