Hitachi to Showcase New IP-Controlled Camera System



Hitachi Kokusai Electric America will be demonstrating several new products at the NAB Show, including its SK-HD1000 camera line that uses an advanced Internet-based control system. Also look for two brand new point-of-view cameras, the DK-H100 and DK-Z50, which provide simultaneous SMPTE-292M, SMPTE-259M, SDI-SD and analog outputs.



Hitachi will also be showing its real-time HD workflow system, which enables users to wirelessly capture, transmit, and make immediately available HD content for production and post-production workflows. The company will also feature its encoders, microwave systems, ISDB-T transmitters and other products.



Hitachi Kokusai will be in Booth C4309.



