Hitachi HD Cameras On Campus at Syracuse

WOODBURY, N.Y.—Hitachi is showing off its college pride as its Z-HD5000 HDTV broadcast cameras are being utilized by Syracuse University to produce broadcasts of Syracuse Orange athletics for ESPN3, ESPN’s online streaming service. Some of the athletic events being covered with the Hitachi cameras include men’s and women’s basketball, and men’s lacrosse from the university’s Carrier Dome.

The Hitachi cameras were part of the recommended equipment from ESPN when Syracuse was first contacted about games being carried on ESPN3. The Z-HD5000s, as well as two Fujinon HA42x9.7 BERD box-style lens, were acquired and added to the Carrier Dome’s video production unit, which had five existing HD cameras that now support the Z-HD5000s with different angles for broadcast. Video feed is delivered to ESPN in real-time through dedicated fiber lines.

The pair of Z-HD5000 cameras Syracuse is now employing includes 7-inch color viewfinders, tripods, and the Fujinon lenses with 2x zoom extenders and Digi-semi-servo lens controllers. It also features 2/3-inch CCD imagers, advanced digital signal processing and picture controls.

Syracuse University employs a full video production unit to broadcast the games on ESPN3, including professional camera operators to handle the Hitachi cameras.