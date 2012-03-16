Hindi-language Newsline UP launches 24/7 operation with streamlined workflow

Indian broadcaster Mahuaa Media Private Limited (MMPL) has expanded its existing Dalet newsroom system in Nodia, India, to launch an additional 24/7 news channel.

Newsline UP, the new Hindi-language channel complements Mahuaa Bihar, the Bhojuri-language channel, which was among the country's first facilities to deploy the Dalet Digital Media Systems Media Asset Management (MAM) -based, tapeless workflow in 2009.

Dalet's underlying MAM framework seamlessly integrates with third-party systems. Integrations at Mahuaa's news center include Final Cut Pro editing systems, Omneon MediaGrid and Quantum offline storage with XenData HSM for archive and Vizrt graphics. Dalet also controls video ingest and playout via Omneon MediaDeck servers.

"The single, cross-system MAM platform makes it much easier for us to manage content throughout the production chain — from ingest to archiving," said Atul Jain, technical head, Engineering & Operations, for Mahuaa TV.

"Journalists can search the metadata fields to find the content we need wherever it is located," he added "The MAM capabilities are especially important as we add additional channels and languages."

Newsline UP has its own news team, nearly doubling the number of newsroom staffers who rely on 70 Dalet News Suite workstations for end-to-end production. Journalists have access to all of their tools as well as control of their content via the Dalet desktop.

They monitor incoming video, browse, log metadata, read newswires, prepare scripts and do rough-cut video editing as well as manage assignments and rundowns. The tools are intuitive and task-specific, making it easy for Newsline UP to adapt to the system.

Both channels have dedicated Final Cut Pro edit suites for sophisticated editing and effects. Journalists have full editing capability of the video packages with Dalet Media Cutter. Additionally, the Dalet Xtend plug-in for FCP allows direct importing between the Dalet browser and FCP bins for seamless craft production. Each channel has a separate control room.

Ideal Broadcasting India, a Dalet business partner, integrated the facility.