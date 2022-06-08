Hill Country Group Plans Major Production Studio in Texas

SAN MARCOS, Texas—Hill Country Group has unveiled plans for Hill Country Studios, a state-of-the-art virtual production, television, film and streaming studio in San Marcos, Texas.

The $267 million project will be the largest studio of its kind in Texas, the company said.

“What started as a dream to elevate the production industry in Texas, is now becoming reality,” said Cory McLoud, co-founder and CEO of Hill Country Studios. “Recognizing the revolutionary potential of Virtual Production, Hill Country Studios aims to place the film industry in the epicenter of the innovation corridor in Texas. We couldn’t think of a better place to propel the entertainment industry with a world-class studio space than our own backyard.”

Hill Country Studios will boast two identical virtual production stages featuring a 75-foot diameter performance space that will be among the largest virtual stages in North America.

Overall, Hill Country Studios will include 12 sound stages across 310,000 square feet, two back lots totaling 15 acres of outdoor production space, 310,000 square feet of modular offices and four workshops.

The multiuse project, located at the entrance of the La Cima Master-Planned Community, will also feature modern lifestyle and collaborative workplace amenities, headlined by post-production facilities, a 50-seat screening theater and a full service restaurant and coffee shop. Twenty-five acres will be reserved for vendor and commercial space built to serve both the studio and surrounding community.

Architecture and design will be led by renowned architect Bill Foley of Foley Design, while leading media consultant David Godfrey will join the team in studio operations. Virtual Production design and management will be led by Vision’s team of designers and integrators, who bring a wealth of film and live production experience to the project.

Hill Country Studios is slated to begin construction in early 2023.