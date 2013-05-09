HHB supplies Deluxe Digital with TC TouchMonitors

LONDON—HHB Communications Ltd. has provided Deluxe Digital Cinema EMEA with several TC Electronic TouchMonitors and helped upgrade their Avid Pro Tools system. Located in the heart of Soho in London, Deluxe Digital Cinema specializes in digital and data post production and distribution services for the feature film industry.



The Digital Cinema Packages provided by Deluxe Digital can require up to 100 or more versions to address the requirements of 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound, 3D film, content for the hard of hearing, subtitling for multiple languages and much more. The TC TouchMonitors are being used in Deluxe’s three main theaters and two mastering suites for quality control of theatrical content for feature and trailer release. The TouchMonitors are particularly useful in Deluxe’s 32-speaker Dolby Atmos theatre, one of only two theatres of its kind in Europe.



Available in 7- or 9-inch versions, TC TouchMonitors are stereo and multichannel loudness and true-peak level meters that provide balanced analog, AES/EBU digital, digital and analog I/Os. An SDI 3G version is also available.



