Hendler New VP of Northeast for Digital Broadcast

GAINSVILLE, FLA.—Digital Broadcast, Inc., has hired Bill Hendler to role of vice president of the Northeast region. In his new role, Hendler will manage the Northeast region sales for the broadcast program and news automation control products.

Hendler has more than 35 years of experience in sales and technology for the broadcast industry, including background in on-air and digital content production and delivery, IP video transport and management, real-time graphics, and interactive OTT mobile and social platforms.

Digital Broadcast is based in Gainsville, Fla., with regional offices in the West Coast, Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast.