Helen Jones Joins Calrec as Operations Manager

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K.—Calrec has appointed Helen Jones as operations manager. Jones, who previously worked at the company, has re-joined Calrec and in her new role will ensure manufacturing and operations meet the demands of the business for quality, on-time delivery and team development.

In as statement announcing the news, Sid Stanley, general manager, said, “Helen’s role will be to ensure that operationally we stay ahead of a fast-evolving and changing business environment, combining her great knowledge of Calrec with her leadership and management experiences to take Operations to the next level.”

According to the company, Jones is “well versed in the latest production models, has extensive project management experience, and as a former engineer at Calrec, understands broadcast customer needs and requirements. She has a strong track record in the industry.”

Jones said Calrec puts both technical capabilities and quality control first, “which is hugely important given the challenging times we’re all in. My decision to return to the company was an easy one, and I’m excited to execute my skills and knowledge to effectively manage my team and quality of the products so that our customers truly benefit.”