Hearst-Owned WMOR-TV Deploys Triveni Digital ATSC 3.0 Solutions

TAMPA, Fla.—Hearst Television is deploying a software-based ATSC 3.0 solution from Triveni Digital at WMOR-TV, the station group’s MeTV affiliate in Tampa, Fla.

The station will use Triveni Digital’s ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway scheduler, GuideBuilder XM 3.0 transport encoder and StreamScope XM 1.0 and 3.0 combination analyzer, the company said.

The Tampa station is the first in the Hearst Television station group to serve as a lighthouse in the transition to NextGen TV . The Triveni Digital solution supports both 1.0 and 3.0, it said.

"We're excited to serve as the pioneering ATSC 3.0 broadcast transmission host among Hearst stations, ushering in a new era of television for our viewers," said Brian Darragh, chief engineer at WMOR-TV.

"We chose Triveni Digital as our strategic technology partner based on their extensive ATSC 3.0 deployment experience and their contribution to ATSC 3.0 technology. With a comprehensive solution for simultaneous ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 broadcasting, Triveni Digital is helping us ensure an exceptional quality of service for our viewers."

The station is deploying the Triveni Digital unified, software solution in an on-premise virtual server environment. This approach eliminates rack space and saves on power and operational expenses, Triveni Digital said.

The broadcaster will use the company’s ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway server and software for NextGen TV scheduling. The company’s broadcast gateway supports ROUTE and MMTP encapsulation, which simplifies implementation and management of 3.0 services intended to enhance revenue, it said.

With GuideBuilder XM, WMOR-TV can manage 1.0 and 3.0 metadata. StreamScope XM analyzers will be used to perform RF and IP measurements to assure service quality, the company said.