Hearst Media Production Group Announces Senior Leadership Team

NEW YORK—Hearst has appointed three senior executives to newly created positions at Hearst Media Production Group, which was formed in September 2021 to expand Hearst Television’s original program production and distribution efforts. The division incorporates existing operations from Litton Entertainment and the weekly syndicated program “Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien.”

Bryan Curb has been named executive vice president and general manager, educational/informational (E/I) programming. He previously was chief creative officer for Litton Entertainment, which is best known for its Emmy-winning weekend E/I programming airing on major broadcast networks. In his new role, Curb will oversee all aspects of E/I programming, including program development, business standards and practices, sales and marketing. Before joining Litton in 2018, he was founder and CEO of MTO Productions, a Burbank-based independent television and video production company.

Angelica Rosas McDaniel has been named executive vice president and general manager, entertainment. She previously served as executive vice president, strategy and creative development, for Litton Entertainment. In her new role, she will lead Hearst Media Production Group’s newly formed entertainment unit, with a focus on unscripted original program development and related marketing, syndication and distribution. She joined Litton in 2020 from CBS Corporation, where she served for nine years, most recently as executive vice president of daytime programs and syndicated program development.

Chris Matthews has been named chief financial officer. He previously served as senior vice president and chief financial officer for Litton Entertainment. His responsibilities will expand to include financial oversight of all Hearst Media Production Group operating units, as well as strategic planning and business growth opportunities. Before joining Litton in 2016 he was a partner with the top-20 accounting firm Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP.

“Bryan, Angelica and Chris are savvy media executives who will help propel the new group from a creative, strategic and business standpoint,” said Frank Biancuzzo, president of Hearst Media Production Group. “Together with our existing team of strong managers, producers and operational staff, we’re poised for great things ahead.”

Alongside the senior leadership news, it was also announced that Litton Entertainment will be rebranded as Hearst Media Production Group.

Litton was founded in 1989; Hearst acquired a majority interest in 2017 and the balance in 2021. Its current program portfolio comprises more than 30 series and hundreds of hours of content annually on leading broadcast station groups and networks - and in 97 countries - and on connected TV and streaming platforms, with a library of more than 4,000 hours of programming.