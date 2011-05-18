Hearst Adopts DAS Platform for EAS



Hearst Television has standardized on Digital Alert Systems (DAS) DASDEC-II emergency messaging platform with EAS-Net across 29 stations in 26 markets. DAS is a division of Monroe Electronics and provider of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS). In addition to satisfying the federal requirement for CAP compliance, the DAS installation has allowed Hearst to integrate a common CAP/EAS solution with the in-house master control branding system used by all of its stations.



"The DASDEC system offered the CAP functionality we sought, and its flexible EAS-Net option enabled the unit to serve as a 'snap-in' solution that could be integrated into our existing branding environment and quickly deployed," said Joe Addalia, director of technology projects at Hearst Television. "Now equipped with the DASDEC-II units, our stations can run EAS the way they've always wanted. As we move forward and as CAP is refined, we're confident that our ongoing relationship with Digital Alert Systems will enable us to leverage CAP/EAS messaging even more fully and effectively within our broadcasts. We feel that we've aligned with the right company to get it done."



The DASDEC-II provides core EAS and CAP functionality in a small single box design. It is available with integrated receivers, advanced hardware interfaces for easy adaptability to ever-evolving technology changes, simple software upgrades without un-cabling, un-racking, opening the case, removing parts, and reassembly, and a network-centric perspective using common Web browsers and leveraging common information exchange protocols. The system meets all FCC Part 11 rules and conforms to FEMA CAP V1.2 and IPAWS 1.0 standards, allowing broadcasters to improve operational efficiency for just a little more than adding a CAP-converter to their legacy EAS equipment.



Hearst has taken advantage of EAS-Net, an exclusive communications protocol software that enables EAS data and audio transmission over a TCP/IP network, to integrate its new DASDEC-II systems with the HD master control branding engine that runs at all of its stations. The engine, which sits between the stations' Vizrt graphics systems and Harris automation, can ensure that emergency messaging matches the look and feel, as well as the quality, of other station content.



"The DASDEC implementation at Hearst demonstrates how our EAS/CAP systems offer broadcasters much more than a compliance solution," said Bill Robertson, business development manager at DAS. "Through the work of Kurt Simons, Hearst's graphics integration project manager, and our engineering team, the installation was completed ahead of schedule, on budget, and without any issues. We look forward to continued work together as Hearst looks to bring local CAP information, graphics, audio, and video into its news production workflow."



