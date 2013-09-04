HDMI Upgraded for 4K

BERLIN, GERMANY – The HDMI Forum, Inc., a consortium of the world’s largest consumer electronics and computer manufacturing companies, has announced the release of Version 2.0 of the HDMI Specification, now offering what it terms a “significant increase” in bandwidth (up to 18Gbps) to accommodate 4K and up to 32 audio channels. The release was announced at IFA 2013 in Berlin.

Version 2.0 of the HDMI Specification, which is backward compatible with earlier versions of the specification, is the first spec to be developed by the HDMI Forum’s Technical Working Group. The HDMI Forum currently has a membership of 88 companies.

Version 2.0 of the HDMI Specification does not define new cables or new connectors. Current High Speed cables (category 2 cables) are capable of carrying the increased bandwidth.

“The introduction of the HDMI 2.0 Specification represents a major milestone for the HDMI Forum,” said Robert Blanchard of Sony Corporation, president of the HDMI Forum. “Our members collaborated closely to take the highly successful HDMI Specification to the next level by expanding audio and video features for consumer electronics applications.”

The HDMI Forum has chosen HDMI Licensing, LLC to be the Agent to license Version 2.0 of the HDMI Specification. In this role, HDMI Licensing, LLC will provide marketing, promotional, licensing and administrative services, as well as education on the benefits of the HDMI Specification to adopters, retailers, and consumers.

“We are pleased to continue our work in supporting the HDMI Adopter base as well as the entire HDMI ecosystem,” said Steve Venuti, president of HDMI Licensing, LLC. “Adopters can now continue to develop new product functionality over the HDMI interface as well as look to HDMI Licensing, LLC as their single contact for all their licensing and administrative needs.”

The complete Version 2.0 of the HDMI Specification is available to adopters on the HDMI Adopter Extranet. The HDMI 2.0 Compliance Test Specification (CTS) is expected to be released before the end of 2013.

For more information about Version 2.0 of the HDMI Specification please visit www.hdmi.org.