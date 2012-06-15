HD Broadcast Center Opens in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ–Scottsdale Arizona is now home to BroadcastAZ, a state of the art HDTV Production and Broadcast Center owned by Broadcast USA LLC.

BroadcastAZ boasts a fully-equipped broadcast center, capable of televising live HD or SD signals via a dedicated high speed video pipeline to an HD Hub in New York City. The signal is then available to more than 200 major networks including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, CNN, ESPN and global networks as well.

BroadcastAZ features two complete HD studios including High Definition cameras and teleprompter, computer controlled lighting grid, control room, video pipeline connection, robotically controlled HD-camera with a lighting and sound system in Studio A for ‘talking head’ or ‘live-shot’ interviews, plus a green room/make-up room for talent.

Studio B is a 1,200 square foot HD studio suitable for major shows needing up to five HD cameras, green-screen and custom set designs.

BroadcastAZ chose Scottsdale for its first West regional location due to the favorable business climate that the city offers. Arizona is also a national source for breaking news, financial trends, green energy, medical technology, and global tourism.

BroadcastAZ will hire 12-15 professionals (over the next 12 months) with experience in growing sectors such as sales, marketing, advertising, content, broadcasting and digital communication. There will also be opportunities for IT professionals to work with their innovative core technologies including robotics, software system controls, and wireless technologies.

Their free standing, 2,000+ square foot studio facility is located at 10755 E. Cactus Road, Scottsdale.