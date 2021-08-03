HBO Max App Launches On LG Smart TVs In U.S.
The move follows earlier launch on LG TVs in select markets in Latin America and the Caribbean
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—LG Electronics USA and WarnerMedia announced that the HBO Max app is now available on LG Smart TVs in the U.S., including its line-up of LG OLED TVs.
The launch will make it easier for subscribers to access the popular streaming platform's full portfolio of premium content and comes on the heels of the launch of HBO Max on LG Smart TVs across select territories in Latin America and the Caribbean in June.
With the launch, LG Smart TV owners will be able to access HBO Max on the TV's webOS platform by opening the HBO Max app using their remote or when available, by saying "HBO Max" into their LG Magic Remote.
The launch also comes right before the release of the Warner Bros. feature film The Suicide Squad, which debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on August 5.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
