HBO Max App Launches On LG Smart TVs In U.S.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—LG Electronics USA and WarnerMedia announced that the HBO Max app is now available on LG Smart TVs in the U.S., including its line-up of LG OLED TVs.

The launch will make it easier for subscribers to access the popular streaming platform's full portfolio of premium content and comes on the heels of the launch of HBO Max on LG Smart TVs across select territories in Latin America and the Caribbean in June.

With the launch, LG Smart TV owners will be able to access HBO Max on the TV's webOS platform by opening the HBO Max app using their remote or when available, by saying "HBO Max" into their LG Magic Remote.

The launch also comes right before the release of the Warner Bros. feature film The Suicide Squad, which debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on August 5.