Hawaii’s KHON-TV Goes HD With Utah Scientific



SALT LAKE CITY: Utah Scientific announced that Honolulu Fox affiliate KHON-TV purchased a Utah Scientific master control system, routing switcher, and related equipment to take its entire operation from SD to HD.



KHON will install a Utah Scientific MC-4000 two-channel master control switcher, a UTAH-400 series digital routing switcher, two MCP-2020 multichannel master control panels, three Utah-400/MV multiviewers, two GS-4000 graphics stations, an MCP-GUI soft panel, and SoftPanel-2 GUI routing switcher. The new equipment will be the backbone of the station’s HD operation, with the routing system at the core of its infrastructure. The Utah-400/144 unit will provide routing for all incoming and outgoing HD signals supporting KHON, as well as those of its digital channels 2.1 and 2.2.



Housed in a 9-RU frame that includes dual power supplies and optional redundant crosspoints, the Utah-400 is expandable from 8x8 to 1152x1152 and beyond. The MC-4000 master controller is an integrated system for handling the most demanding on-air operations in live, automated, or automation-assisted operating environments. Utah-400/MV multiviewers combine an interactive display design tool with the flexibility of an “any picture anywhere” architecture, simplifying screen layout. KHON will install the new system in December 2011.



