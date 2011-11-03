Harris teams with Marketron for crossplatform monitoring

As the media industry becomes more complex and consolidated, companies with multiple assets need a monitoring platform that gives them the ability to view inventory, financial, advertiser and additional data in a common and unified dashboard.

Harris is working with Marketron, a provider of business software systems and services, to provide software platform that offers a combined view of advertisers, revenue, inventory and other critical data across radio, television, cable and digital (online) media delivery platforms.

The two companies are integrating the Harris NetGain business intelligence and analysis system with Marketron's Mediascape platform to provide valuable analytics. The Mediascape integration also allows data from Harris' OSi-Traffic system to feed Marketron's Insight Reporting tool, used for detailed transactional and operational level reporting. The idea is to let clients choose any system to manage their various inventory types, while allowing complete visibility across their entire crossplatform advertising business.

Mark Beck, vice president of information technology at Cox Media Group, said the collaboration between Marketron and Harris is significant because it provides real-time, consolidated information to help manage his business more effectively.

The systemwide management approach of Marketron's Mediascape platform is sorely needed at places like The Cox Media Group, as it currently uses different — separate — systems to manage their radio and TV operations. Beck said his company's island approach "limits visibility into the performance of our media platforms."

Marketron's Mediascape platform could provide a better way.