Harris Offers All-In-One Package for Syncing ATSC Transmissions

DENVER—Harris Broadcast has announced the availability of enhancements for its ATSC exciter and single frequency network adapter, which will allow broadcasters to synchronize content intended for broadcast by mobile DTV systems and multiple transmitters used in distributed transmission networks. The technology provides compliance with the ATSC A/110 specification for transmitter synchronism and results in improved over-the-air delivery and greater viewership.



“As broadcasters look to adopt mobile and consider distributed transmission systems for coverage, the new ATSC specification provides a standards-based path for the user to address one or all of these capabilities,” said Richard Redmond, Harris Broadcast vice president of product management and strategy.



Harris has incorporated this new feature in its Apex M2X exciter and Synchrony MNA single frequency network adapter. These units can be used with any Apex M2X-enable transmitter, such as Harris’s Platinum and Maxiva models.



“Our solution offers an open toolbox that allows customers to add and change features, while guaranteeing interoperability among the critical components of a transmission system,” said Redmond.



According to Harris, the Apex and Synchrony systems are the only ones currently providing this transmitter synchronism capability. Apex M2X and Synchrony MNA systems now shipping incorporate the new ATSC spec compliance feature and it’s being made available to existing users via software field upgrades available at http://harrisbroadcast.com/servicesandsupport/default.asp.



