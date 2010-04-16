Harris introduces Multi-Source Analyzer series

The new Multi-Source Analyzer (MSA) series from Harris offers solutions that combine confidence monitoring with full testing for compressed video conformance, audio level, data services, and ETR-290 on any terrestrial broadcast, cable headend, satellite, or telco network. With two base platforms available, MSA-100 and MSA-300, customers can select the I/O configuration, channel capacity and system redundancy that meet their specific needs. Both solutions are offered in space-efficient 1RU packages

The Harris MSA Series provides a rich user-interface experience for both local and remote control situations, and is able to simultaneously handle a large number of channels in real time. The new analyzers offer a unique combination of features, including a variety of input interfaces and support for a number of codec types and transport delivery formats.