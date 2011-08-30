Harris Enhances Selenio for IBC 2011

AMSTERDAM—Harris Corp. will unveil new features and functions for its Selenio media convergence platform, with new hardware and software enhancements that deliver more customer value, and enhance ease of use and integration at IBC, Sept. 9-13 in Amsterdam. Selenio combines traditional baseband video and audio processing, video and audio compression, and IP networking technology into a single platform.

Harris will show a new 10-bit, H.264 4:2:2-capable contribution encoder integrated within Selenio, which will provide multiple-generation encoding without signal degradation that comes from repeatedly compressing and de-compressing signals. The new contribution encoder will also significantly reduce latency (delay).

Harris also will demonstrate a built-in DVB-T2 Gateway solution for Selenio featuring an integrated single-frequency network (SFN) adapter, enabling Harris to supply a complete DVB-T2 solution with DTV transmitters, the video headend, and Harris Videotek test and measurement equipment.

Selenio also features new user interface software enhancements, which include simplifying how customers set up connections by graphically mapping out each link in a “block” approach, and highlighting how video is routed through the frame.

“Selenio offers an innovative design at its foundation that will enable us to continually improve ease of use, simplify integration and lower the total cost of ownership for our customers,” said Harris Morris, president, Harris Broadcast Communications. “The global feedback since its February launch aligns directly with the core value propositions of Selenio: saving time, money and effort today, and providing a flexible, future-proof solution to meet many requirements moving forward.”



