Harmonic Video Streaming Solutions Now Qualified on Akamai Cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic has announced that its VOS360 Media SaaS and VOS360 Ad SaaS are now qualified on Akamai cloud. The qualification provides Harmonic customers with greater efficiency for the deployment of playout, broadcast and video streaming workflows, Harmonic explained.

In addition, Harmonic announced that VOS360 Media SaaS will power the upcoming Akamai Media Services Live 5, a comprehensive suite of solutions for live event broadcasting and linear streaming. Harmonic is an independent software vendor that is part of the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program.

Harmonic will demonstrate its cloud solutions at the 2025 NAB Show, April 6-9, in Las Vegas at booth W2821.

"The collaboration with Harmonic allows us to bring a host of cloud computing, security and content delivery capabilities to media and entertainment companies worldwide," said Dan Lawrence, vice president, cloud computing at Akamai. "Utilizing Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS solutions on Akamai Cloud, media companies are afforded more control over their workflows, will have the ability to streamline viewing experiences, and can unlock new avenues for business growth and reduced operational costs."

Harmonic's VOS360 Media SaaS is designed to simplify all stages of media processing and delivery for premium video streaming and broadcast services. VOS360 Ad SaaS provides a complete workflow for personalized full-screen and in-stream ad delivery.

The end-to-end SaaS solutions leverage the reliable, secure and massively distributed edge and cloud platform from Akamai to provide an outstanding viewing experience. By powering the upcoming Akamai Media Services Live 5, Harmonic's VOS360 Media will enable a high-quality viewing experience for 24/7 live linear services, reliably and at scale.

"Media companies can now fully benefit from the unparalleled agility, resiliency, security and scalability offered by our award-winning media processing and delivery solutions on leading cloud platforms, including Akamai Cloud," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, products and Americas sales, video business at Harmonic. "This collaboration is yet another example of Harmonic's powerful partnerships that are empowering media companies to accelerate service deployment on major cloud platforms and open doors to revenue-generating use cases as they execute their unique cloud strategies."

Further information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.